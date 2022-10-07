GFA, Melcom Strike Deal

Sonya Sadhwani (R) in a pose with Kurt Okraku after signing the contract

Melcom Group of Companies, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) has struck a partnership agreement with the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

At a press briefing in Accra recently, Director of Communications at Melcom, Godwin Avenorgbo, indicated that the partnership between GFA is a two-year contract agreement aimed at ensuring that Melcom remains the official retail partner of the Football Association.

As part of the contract agreement, Melcom Group of Companies would provide the GFA with resources to support football while serving the needs of players, staff, and all other stakeholders as well as enhancing its brand association.

He also appealed to the Black Stars through the GFA that every individual player must see himself as an integral part of the team.

He stated, “The players should abhor selfishness on the field of play and understand that Ghanaians are happy whenever a goal is scored regardless of who registers the goal.”

For this reason, he urged the playing body to stay united and eschew any form of selfishness on the field of play as they prepare to compete at this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

GFA president, Kurt Okraku, lauded the Melcom Group of Companies for its continued support towards the growth of football from the grassroots to the national level.

According to him, the GFA shared the same vision with Melcom, which was to satisfy the needs of its customers including football fans across the world.

He explained that the power of football to unite the country could not be quantified, as this was evident from the remarks from fans when any of the national teams wins or lose a match.

“If we have a lot more resources to organise all competitions, to invest in our competitions, it means we are offering hope and allowing boys and girls who will not normally be found on the roads of Ghana. We are hoping for more support from cooperating companies to support the association,” he added.

Present at the event was the Executive Director of Melcom Group of Companies, Mrs. Sonya Sadhwani, who signed the contract on behalf of the company, and the Director of Marketing at the GFA, Jamil Maraby.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke