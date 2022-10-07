Global Business Leadership Summit & Awards Set For Oct. 21

Daniel Adofo

This year’s second edition of Global Business Leadership Summit and Awards (GBLSA) ceremony being organised by Smart Focus Media, is scheduled to take place at the elegant Accra Gardens, AMA head office in Accra on October 21, 2022.

The event is on the theme: “Honouring the Past, Treasuring the Present and Shaping the Future.”

The awards scheme is designed to serve as a vehicle for uplifting and enhancing the development of African business space by exposing and appreciating entrepreneurs and corporations which have taken the bold step to invest in the African space, despite inheritance, business and environmental challenges.

Some of the categories include Golden Entrepreneur of the Year, Discovery Entrepreneur of the Year, Product of the Year, Travel and Tour Agency of the Year, Woman of Excellence of the Year among others.

According to Mr. Daniel Adofo, Director of Smart Focus Media, the theme has been chosen to reflect the daunting challenges being encountered by the Ghanaian business community as a consequence of focusing on the future.

The event will see over 30 top CEOs and business moguls being honoured from fields such as health, education, entertainment, engineering, media, beauty and lifestyle among others.