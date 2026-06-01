Betano Rewards ‘Ghana’s Next Millionaire’ With GH¢1m

Maximus Alexander Mill with the dummy cheque

Betano, a sports betting and gaming operator, has handed over a GH₵1 million cheque to Maximus Alexander Mill, the winner of its flagship “Ghana’s Next Millionaire” promotion.

Mr. Mill described the moment as life-changing after months of participation in the campaign.

Speaking after receiving the cheque, Mr. Mill recounted how he first learned about the promotion through an advertisement on Instagram in December 2025.

According to him, he was already familiar with the Betano brand from its operations in other markets and decided to pre-register after seeing details of the campaign.

“I saw the advert on Instagram about Ghana’s Next Millionaire and decided to register. A few months later, I received notifications that Betano had officially started operations in Ghana,” he said.

Mr. Mill disclosed that he initially doubted the authenticity of the winning notification after receiving a congratulatory email that did not specify the amount he had won. “The email only congratulated me, so I did not take it seriously at first. I thought it was not real,” he said.

He explained that his doubts were cleared the following morning when he received a call from a Betano representative, who confirmed the win and guided him through the verification process.

The winner said the prize represents a significant milestone in his life and has strengthened his determination to pursue greater financial goals. “If I have a million now, then the next target is a billion,” he stated.

Mr. Mill indicated that he intends to invest the money, expand his income streams and support his family rather than spend it extravagantly.

He further encouraged members of the public to verify opportunities offered by licensed operators rather than dismissing them outright.

The “Ghana’s Next Millionaire” campaign forms part of Betano Ghana’s customer engagement initiatives aimed at rewarding users and increasing brand awareness following the company’s entry into the Ghanaian market.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke