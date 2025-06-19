betPawa Celebrates Bibiani Goldstars With Bonus Payout

Bibiani Goldstars celebrate their league win

ALL 42 registered players of the Bibiani Goldstars, following their victory as the newly crowned Ghana Premier League champions, have received a bonus payout from betPawa.

This payout, renowned as the Locker Room Bonus, is a direct mobile money payout that typically goes only to players in the match-day squad.

The gesture, announced during the club’s Coronation match against Medeama SC, marked the first time in the initiative’s history that the entire team was honoured, regardless of who featured in the final game.

The match ended in a 0-0 draw, but the celebrations began long before the final whistle, as fans filled the stands of Bibiani Park to witness their team crowned league champions after an extraordinary campaign.

“This is a powerful symbol of recognition,” said Nii Armah Ashong-Katai, Regional Manager – CSR & Sports Development, West & Southern Africa at betPawa. “Every player in a squad plays a role in a season-long campaign. By rewarding all 42, we are honouring the idea that champions are not just made on matchday, but every single day in training, preparation, and sacrifice.”

Speaking with the players and technical team, many of them shared how the consistent bonuses motivated them to push harder and stay focused.

The Locker Room Bonus initiative has become a staple of betPawa’s partnership with the Ghana Premier League, providing players with instant financial rewards after each match.

The coronation also marked the continued dominance of the Western Region in Ghanaian football, as Bibiani Goldstars followed Medeama SC and Samartex in claiming top honours in recent seasons.