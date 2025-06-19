I Haven’t Retired From Int’l Football – Baba Rahman

Baba Rahman

Ghana defender, Baba Rahman, has clarified that he has not retired from international football despite his long absence from the Black Stars.

The former Chelsea left back has been out of the senior national team since November 2023 after he was subjected to boos by fans during the last round of games of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium.

After the barbaric act, the POAK defender took a break from the national team, citing both emotional and physical reasons.

Speaking to Joy Sports, Baba Rahman opened up about his decision and reaffirmed his commitment to a return.

“The booing didn’t affect me during the match, as a professional, you learn to deal with that. But after the final whistle, as I walked to the team bus, it really sank in,” he said.

“We had just won, so naturally, I expected some joy or support, but instead, I was still being booed. That part was tough to take.”

Baba Rahman explained that the decision to step away wasn’t only emotional but also necessary for his physical well-being.

“I hadn’t been fully fit for a while, and I felt it was the right time to focus on my body and recover properly. As for the incident at the stadium, I’ve moved on. It’s part of football, and I understand.”

He also confirmed his intentions to return to the national team.

“I’ll be back soon, God willing. I’ve stayed in regular contact with the coach. It’s just been unfortunate timing at every international break, something seems to come up with my fitness. But I’m working hard, and I’ll be ready.”

