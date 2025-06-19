GFA Confirms September For 2025/26 GPL Season Start

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season will begin on the weekend of September 12, 2025, and conclude on May 23/24, 2026.

The schedule aligns with the global football calendar and ensures the domestic season ends before the 23rd FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 11, 2026. The plan was approved in line with FIFA’s guidelines for all member associations and will see matches primarily played on weekends, with midweek fixtures reserved for outstanding games.

Ahead of the season, the GFA’s annual congress is scheduled for August 12, 2025. The main player registration window will run from June 23 to August 24, 2025 allowing clubs ample time to finalise squads under the GFA’s regulatory framework.

Bibiani Gold Stars SC will enter the season as defending champions, while newly promoted sides Techiman Eleven Wonders, Swedru All Blacks United, and Hohoe United will join the top flight after qualifying through the Access Bank Division One League.

The GFA says the early release of the calendar is part of its commitment to improving planning and coordination across all levels of Ghanaian football, ensuring a smooth and competitive campaign for the season ahead.

By Wletsu Ransford