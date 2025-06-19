Liverpool Kicks Off 2025/26 EPL Season Against Bournemouth

Reigning champions, Liverpool will begin their Premier League title defence at home against Bournemouth on Friday, August 15, 2025 in the opening fixture of the 2025/26 season. It will mark Arne Slot’s first league campaign as defending champion after guiding Liverpool to the title in his debut season.

Manchester United will host Arsenal in a blockbuster clash at Old Trafford over the same opening weekend, while newly promoted Sunderland make their top-flight return after eight years with a home fixture against West Ham on Saturday, August 16.

Championship winners, Leeds United, will welcome Everton to Elland Road for Monday night football, while Burnley, who bounced back to the top flight at the first attempt, face a tough start away to Europa League holders Tottenham. It will also be Thomas Frank’s first league game in charge of Spurs.

Manchester City, looking to rebound from a rare trophyless campaign, will open their season away to Wolves at Molineux.

The season, which features 380 matches across 33 weekends and five midweek rounds, concludes on Sunday, May 24, 2026. The Premier League has ensured player welfare is a priority this term, stating clubs won’t be required to play two matches within 60 hours over the festive period.

This will also be the first season under the new broadcasting deal, with every game—excluding those under the Saturday 3pm blackout—set to be shown live on Sky Sports or TNT Sports.