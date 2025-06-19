Aburi Installs Queen Mother

Nana Abena Osompahemea at the durbar

The people of Aburi last Saturday witnessed the installation of Ruth Nyarko as queen mother for the Aburi Traditional Area in the Eastern Region with the stool name Nana Abena Osompahemea (Awo Abena Afumwaa).

Apart from the traditional council, the ceremony also brought together friends, family members and kingmakers from Aburi and surrounding communities, who welcomed guests with the rich culture of the area.

A traditional rite was also performed as part of ushering the queen mother into the royal fold of Aburi, which entailed parading her shoulder high through the principal streets of Aburi.

Nana Abena Osompahemea, who is known in private life as Ruth Nyarko and a businesswoman based in Accra, will among other duties serve the royals at the palace and also support the development of the area.

Otoobour Djan Kwasi II, Chief of Aburi (Aburihene), who outdoored the newly installed queen mother at a durbar at Ohenboboano (Palace grounds), congratulated Nana Abena Osompahemea for accepting the role to help in the development of Aburi and surrounding communities.

Otoobour Djan Kwasi II, who is also the Adontenhene of Akuapem, said he was confident that Nana Abena Osompahemea will work and serve members of the royal family as expected of her.

Nana Abena Osompahemea thanked the chief, family members and the people of Aburi for the confidence reposed in her, while pledging to work with the chiefs and kingmakers of Aburi to support the development of the area.

The newly installed queen mother also indicated her preparedness to collaborate with the traditional council among others to fight drug abuse among the youth.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah