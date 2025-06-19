Ministry Of Tourism Hosts Culture Dialogue

Some of the participants at the event

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, in partnership with the Ghana Culture Forum (GCF), successfully convened a strategic stakeholder dialogue meeting with key players in Ghana’s cultural and creative sector.

The event united cultural groups, associations, and experts to reflect on the current state of Ghana’s cultural ecosystem and to propose actionable strategies aimed at strengthening and expanding the sector.

Nana Adwoa Awindor, Chairperson of the Planning Committee, captured the spirit of the gathering, stating: “This meeting is for us to affirm our collective commitment to reviving, reimagining and repositioning Ghana’s cultural and creative sector for the future. This engagement is more than a meeting, it’s the beginning of a movement. The forum we are preparing for will serve as a national platform and cultural policy renaissance.”

Prof. Kodzo Gavua, the Vice Chairman of the Committee, highlighted a critical concern, emphasising: “One thing we have lost as a nation is the fact that we can’t develop and promote our culture. We don’t have a clear understanding of the value of culture and arts in Ghana.”

His remarks echoed a widespread call among participants for intensified public education and stronger policymaking to fully recognise the value of Ghana’s cultural and creative industries.

Mr. Divine Owusu-Ansah, Director of Culture and Creative Arts of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, shared a compelling observation from his recent visit to France: “At a major supermarket, vibrant Ghanaian music was playing throughout the store. This reveals the far-reaching impact of Ghanaian culture and how it can be used to connect with people globally and support the country’s image and economy.”

Echoing the urgency and purpose of the dialogue, Mr. Akunu Dake, a veteran cultural activist and co-convenor of GCF stated: “It’s a very unique opportunity to have this dialogue. We should see how best we are able to contribute in shaping the objectives, agenda, and direction of the Culture, Arts and Creative sector generally in Ghana.”

In his welcome address, the Chairman of GCF, Nana Otuo Owoahene Acheampong noted that, “The GCF remains dedicated to facilitating collaboration across sectors and to amplifying the voice of cultural actors in national development. We look forward to contributing constructively to this process, and to supporting ongoing efforts to make Ghana’s creative and cultural industries resilient, innovative, and globally competitive.”