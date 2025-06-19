Black Star Festival Launched

Black Star Festival, a celebration of Ghana’s vibrant cultural legacy and its deepening connection to the African diaspora, has been launched in Accra.

The initiative, aimed at expanding and deepening the exploration of Ghana’s culture, is being organised in partnership with the National Commission on Culture (NCC).

It is spearheaded by GD Visionary Group Ltd, which is committed to creating an annual platform to strengthen ties across continents, ensuring that cultural celebration, business opportunities, and youth engagement remain central to the continent’s growth.

Speaking at the launch held on June 17, 2025 at the Accra Tourist Information Centre, the Head of Marketing and Public Relations for the event, Cyril-Alex Kudzo Gockel, highlighted how landmark initiatives like The Year of Return and Beyond the Return have reignited global engagement, fostering strong cultural and economic bonds between Ghana and the wider African community.

“These efforts laid the foundation for what we are building today, a future where connection goes beyond a moment in time and transforms into a lasting movement,” he said.

He announced that the maiden events are scheduled for September 2025 in the United States and October 2025 in Ghana.

The Black Star Festival is expected to bring Ghana to the world and the world to Ghana, engaging academics, university students, entrepreneurs, businesses, and creatives from across the diaspora.

According to Gockel, Nigeria is also a collaborating partner, helping to amplify the message that Africa’s future shines brightest when we stand together, embracing shared identity and opportunity.

“Expect culturally relevant and dynamic music, fashion, visual art, theatre, and business activations that not only celebrate Ghana’s heritage but also position our nation as a global leader in cultural innovation and investment,” he said.

The Executive Director of the National Commission on Culture (NCC), Wakefield Ackuoku, noted that the Black Star Festival aligns with the goals of the government’s Blackstar Experience initiative.

“The Black Star Experience didn’t come from a vacuum. It is building on what has already been started, since government is a continuum. You know of the Year of Return, Beyond the Return, and now we are building the Black Star Experience into the future,” he stated.

He also mentioned how important the concept of the event is to the National Commission on Culture.

“When GD Vision approached the National Commission on Culture for us to do such a programme, we could only agree that this is a laudable one,” he added.