Polo Beach Club Now CCI France Ghana Network Member

CCI France Ghana (CCIFG), the bilateral chamber of commerce dedicated to fostering strong commercial relationships between France and Ghana, has officially welcomed Polo Beach Club as its newest member.

This marks a significant collaboration at the intersection of luxury lifestyle, entertainment, and international business.

Founded in 2017, Polo Beach Club has carved out a distinct niche as a premium lifestyle and entertainment brand rooted in Africa and now expanding across global markets. Renowned for blending polo, fashion, music, and luxury beachfront experiences, the brand has hosted some of Ghana’s most exclusive events—such as The Garden Party and Beach Polo—that celebrate cultural refinement and innovation.

The club’s influence extends far beyond Ghana’s borders. With a proven record of high-profile collaborations with international artists such as Burna Boy, Ludacris, and Davido, and strategic brand partnerships with luxury and lifestyle powerhouses like Versace, Hennessy, and Visa, Polo Beach Club has become a symbol of Africa’s rising cultural capital.

Now, with activations planned in Monaco, Dubai, and London, the brand is taking its unique blend of African heritage and global luxury to new heights. Its expertise in experiential event production, influencer engagement, and cross-cultural brand storytelling makes it a powerful platform for French companies aiming to connect with Africa’s creative industries and diaspora communities.

CCI France Ghana is part of the global network of French Chambers of Commerce abroad and plays a key role in promoting trade and investment between Ghana and France. The Chamber supports over 100 member companies with business facilitation, networking opportunities, market intelligence, and advocacy. It actively helps French businesses navigate the Ghanaian market while providing Ghanaian companies opportunities to engage with France and its global commercial ecosystem.

With Polo Beach Club joining its diverse and dynamic membership base, CCIFG is poised to offer its members even deeper access to Africa’s fast-growing lifestyle and creative economy sectors.