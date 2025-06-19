Nana Kwame Dadzie Receives TGMA Award

Nana Kwame Dadzie

Ghanaian multi-instrumentalist, Nana Kwame Dadzie, founder of the Susuma Pan-African Dance Ensemble, has been presented with the award for the Traditional Musician of the Year at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs).

The internationally acclaimed multi-instrumentalist received his award at the Palm Convention Centre as part of the Artiste of the Year (AOTY) celebrations on Friday, June 6.

The presentation was part of activities marking the 26th edition of the TGMAs on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

Nana Dadzie, who is also the Domain Leader for Dance at the Ghana Culture Forum (GCF) and President of the Ghana Dance Association, is a renowned choreographer with extensive experience. Among others, he plays the flute, kalimba or thumb piano, balafons or wooden balafons, bullhorns, and traditional drums.

An excited Nana Dadzie said, “After over three decades of work, it’s gratifying to be honoured in my own country by my peers, and I really appreciate this honour done me. I will continue to showcase our rich culture globally and ensure that Ghanaian music and dance is well respected.”

Nana Dadzie, who has worked with numerous international groups, has collaborations including Ex-Centric Sound System founded by Israeli based Yossi Fine with whom he recorded the eclectic album, ‘Electric Vodooland’.

Nana Dadzie is currently working on an all-female ensemble in addition to mixed gender projects.