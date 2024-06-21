Betway Announces ‘FlyXWin Boost’

Rex Danquah Jnr (L) explaining a point at the launch

Leading global online betting and gaming brand, Betway, has announced a new addition to its crash games suite. FlyX Win Boost offers players an unmatched gaming experience, combining a thrilling game play with the chance to boost wins up to 300%.

The game is simple and easy to play yet very engaging: place your bets, watch the multiplier rise and cash out at the perfect moment before the hero flies away

Now with the option of placing two bets simultaneously, players stand the chance of winning up to 10,000x of the bet(s) placed.

Exclusive to Betway, the ground-breaking boost feature on FlyX Win Boost takes the excitement to a whole new level.

Each time a player cashes out with a multiplier 2x or higher, their wins are significantly boosted. The higher the multiplier climbs, the bigger the boosts will be.

Players get way more value playing Betway’s Fly Win Boost

Speaking at the launch of the FlyX Win Boost held at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra, Kwabena Oppong-Nkrumah, Country Manager for Betway Ghana, said, “FlyX Win Boost, our latest innovation, offers players not just a thrilling experience but also the opportunity to maximise their payouts significantly.

“The boost feature which is exclusive on Betway’s FlyX Win Boost allows players to win way more by increasing their winnings by up to 300% each round the superhero flies.”

Prepare for takeoff with the opportunity to boost your wins up to 300%, visit www.betway.com.gh/lobby/casino/game/flyx-win-boost to try out the new FlyX Win Boost.

From The Sports Desk