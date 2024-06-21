Kotoko Face Hartford Athletic… At Maiden NEGFest

Line-up of Kotoko

In a fusion of sporting excellence and cultural celebration, the inaugural New England Ghana Festival (NEGFest 2024) is set to captivate audiences this September.

The New England Ghana Festival under the auspices of the Ghana Heritage Foundation (GHF) in partnership with the US-Ghana Embassy, Worcester State University, Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwaaba Clinic, Nananom, local churches, and the entire Ghana Community in New England and several other esteemed entities, promises to be a vibrant showcase of Ghanaian heritage, highlighted by a thrilling friendly match between Ghana’s illustrious Asante Kotoko and the US Connecticut-based Hartford Athletic FC.

This festival aims to celebrate Ghanaian heritage and culture under the theme “Sankofa; Embracing Our Heritage, Connecting Our Past.”

Hartford Athletic is an American professional soccer team based in Hartford, Connecticut.

As part of activities scheduled for Sunday, September 8, 2024, on the hallowed grounds of the Foley Stadium Worcester, Massachusetts, this friendly match is poised to be a monumental moment for both sporting enthusiasts and cultural aficionados alike.

This was disclosed in an exclusive interview with Ken Asafo-Adjei, the Chief Executive Officer of GHF.

He was confident that through the universal language of soccer, Kotoko and Hartford Athletic FC will unite fans from across continents, demonstrating the enduring spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship.

The highly anticipated first ever New England Ghana Festival (NEGFest) 2024, is set to take place from Friday, September 6 to Sunday, September 8.

He said, “The Ghana Heritage Foundation (GHF), is a non-profit organisation committed to empowering and uplifting the Ghanaian community in New England.

“Our vision is to foster a strong sense of cultural identity, economic prosperity, education, and social cohesion among Ghanaians in the region.”