Bawumia Is Next President- Allotey Jacobs Predicts

Bernard Allotey Jacobs

In a surprising twist, former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has boldly proclaimed that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is destined to emerge victorious as the next President in the forthcoming general elections.

Breaking ranks with his party, Jacobs expressed unwavering confidence in Bawumia’s leadership capabilities, positioning him as a superior candidate compared to former President John Dramani Mahama of the NDC.

Jacobs’ vocal support for Bawumia has not been without consequences, as his allegiance led to his suspension from the NDC, culminating in his departure from the party. Nonetheless, Jacobs remains steadfast in his endorsement of Bawumia as the transformative figure needed to propel Ghana towards prosperity.

Advocating for a paradigm shift in governance, Allotey Jacobs ardently urges Ghanaians to cast their votes in favor of Dr. Bawumia during the crucial December 7 polls, envisioning a future where Bawumia steers the nation towards progress and development.

In a candid admission during an appearance on Peace FM’s flagship show “Kokrokoo” with host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, Jacobs disclosed his intention to retire from active politics post-election day, declaring, “I will retire from politics after voting for Bawumia…I will no longer be in active politics; I will also be off-air. I will go and attend to my piggery and other businesses.”

By Vincent Kubi