Betway Up Empowers Amputee Teams

Betway’s community sports support programme, Betway Up (Improving the odds for sports people), which officially kicked off in February 2021 has extended support to Amputee Teams in Ghana.

The teams are amongst the first beneficiaries of the Betway Up Programme which was introduced with the aim of uplifting sports teams in Ghana.

Selected Amputee Teams, who have in the recent past received donation of sports equipment from the leading online sports betting company, this time, went through training sessions in physical fitness, branding and psychology to help increase their level of preparedness for the upcoming league.

Eric Antwi Ofori, Former Accra Great Olympics and Sekondi Eleven Wise Coach, took participants through sessions in physical fitness; seasoned sports professional, Magnus Rex Danquah Snr., led the session on how sports personalities could build their brands; and the last session saw Dr. Kwabena Owusu speak on topics on sports psychology.

The two-phased progamme designed to uplift the skill set and logistics of participants had been planned to reach out to two groups of teams which comprised of community teams across the country and top-tier teams in the country.

Speaking to the media present, participants were happy with the training programme. They further reached out for more of these trainings and seminars to help them grow their sport.

“This training programme is everything we need. It has been very impactful and we expect to see physical development, personal development and psychological development. We are grateful to Betway for this opportunity,” said Nana Twum Asante, Vice Chair (Ghana Amputee League Association).

From The Sports Desk