Beyoncé Is Most Awarded Artiste In Grammy History

American singer-songwriter and actress, Beyoncé, has become the most awarded artiste in the Grammy’s history.

She won Grammy awards for best R&B song, best dance/electronic album, best dance/electronic recording, and best traditional R&B performance.

Speaking during the award night, Beyoncé said, “I’m trying not to be too emotional and just receive this night. Thank you to the queer community for your love and inventing the genre. God bless you.”