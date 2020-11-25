Beyond The Return Will Cement Ghana’s Relationship Globally – Minister

Barbara Oteng Gyasi

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Barbara Oteng Gyasi, has said the ‘Beyond the Return’ initiative will help to cement Ghana’s relationship with Africans around the world.

She made this known at the Information Ministry’s Meet The Press series on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

According to her, the “Beyond The Return” project will cement Ghana’s relationship with the global African family and the rest of the African continent by giving Ghana a competitive urge to attract diasporas and international tourist into the country.”

She said there were seven pillars crafted for the ‘Beyond the Return’ from the cross fertilization of ideas and policy direction.

She mentioned that among the pillars are experience Ghana, diaspora pathways to Ghana, Give Back to Ghana.

The pillars, she stated, aimed at establishing strong connections with the diaspora Community and also serve as a fulcrum for attracting investors into the country.

Beyond The Return is a follow-up to the Year of Return initiative organized in 2019.

It was instituted to build on the gains of the Year of Return.

By Melvin Tarlue