BIC Gives 70,000 Pens To GES

GES Director General receiving a box of pens from a BIC representative

BIC Crystal Pen, as part of its 70th anniversary, has donated 70,000 pens to the Ghana Education Service (GES) for onward distribution to students sitting the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE).

The donation was to equip students, especially those in deprived communities with adequate logistics to prepare for the examination.

Speaking at a brief presentation ceremony in Accra, Business Development Manager for BIC Ghana-Cameroon cluster, George Nkonsah reiterated the commitment of the company to improve lives through education, by working with the relevant partners.

This, he said, was in spite of the setback faced by the education sector as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has led to the rescheduling of school calendars, and closure of schools.

“The donation stems from BIC’s commitment to improve learning conditions of 250 million children globally by the year 2025,” he said.

Director General of the GES, Professor Kwesi Opoku Amankwa said working with brands that value education and seek ways to improve the community was refreshing.

“Under exam pressure, the pen is your only saviour. You don’t want your pen to die on you while trying to get those grades in. We look forward to further build on this partnership through impactful initiatives in the future,” he said.

During its 40 years in Ghana, BIC has supported numerous educational projects through collaborations with USAID to assist more than 1 million students to read and write.

The company has also worked with the other media outlets to revive the culture of reading and writing through literacy programmes such as the National Essay Competition.

By Issah Mohammed