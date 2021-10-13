‘Busia’s Statue Decaying’

Dr. K.A. Busia

Dr. K.A. Busia’s statue near the military hospital in Accra is decaying.

A certain Bill Boampong Darlington who made the observation pointed out in a brief yet critical correspondence about the situation of the statue and asked that something urgent be done about it.

He recalled the good reasons behind the decision by former President J.A. Kufuor to rename the location K.A. Busia Roundabout from its former name of 37 Military Hospital Roundabout.

“His Excellency ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor, in his wisdom, raised a statue in memory of him at the 37 Military Hospital Roundabout,” he said, adding that “so soon the statue is in the process of being in ruins, due to neglect.”

Unlike in the advanced countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, and France where they cherish, adore, and maintain their monuments and national personalities, because they know what they mean to them, irrespective of which political party is in power, the situation is different here, he said.

For him, it’s a national responsibility to maintain such monuments and treat them with respect.

“Dr. Busia wasn’t elected as MP for Wenchi East, and as leader of the Progress Party by his family members, and for his family members, rather, he worked to serve the whole country to the best of his ability,” he continued.

He charged government, the former Prime Minister’s family as well as other Ghanaians to wake up and give the ‘little’ they can towards giving the statue a needed facelift.

While recalling some of the achievements of the former Prime Minister during his 27 months in power, from 1969 to 1972 through a landslide electoral victory, he demanded that his memory should not be lost.