Bui Power Assures GRIDCO Of Power Supply

CHIEF EXECUTIVE Officer of Bui Power Authority (BPA), Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, has assured Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) of the authority’s commitment to making all its four generating units available to supply power to the country.

The move is to mitigate the short fall during the period of the planned maintenance of the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant.

Mr. Dzamesi gave the assurance when he, together with senior officials of the Authority paid a courtesy call on the Chief Executive of GRIDCo, Ing. Ebenezer Essienyi, at the company’s head office in Tema recently.

The meeting was to afford the new BPA boss the opportunity to acquaint himself with the operations of GRIDCo, which has the mandate “to dispatch power to wholesale suppliers, bulk customers or distribution companies through the National Interconnected Transmission System (NITS).”

Ing. Ebenezer Essienyi reportedly informed the BPA chieftain of the shutdown of part of the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant, which will lead to a reduction in the volume of gas supply from 250 mmcfd to 120 mmcfd and the need for BPA to make available all its four generating units.

It will be recalled that earlier in September this year, BPA wrote to GRIDCo to request the dispatch of power from all its four generating units to avoid possible spilling of water due to rapid inflow in the Bui Reservoir.

It is for such reasons that BPA postponed its level A maintenance schedule to a later period.

By Ernest Kofi Adu