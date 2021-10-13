Ofosuhene, Leticia Lift MTN Golf Final

Leticia Amponsah-Mensah ® receiving her prize

Achimota Golf Club’s competition secretary Eric Ofosuhene and Leticia Amponsah Mensah left the Bok Nam Kim Golf Club (Air Force Officers Mess) in Accra with shoulders high after grabbing the ultimate in the final MTN 2021 Invitational Golf Tournament on Saturday.

The duo shrugged off stiff competition from a total of close to hundred participants.

Board Member of MTN Ghana, Felix Addo said, “We started this year at Achimota, we went to Kumasi as indicated earlier and we couldn’t resist the invitation when BoK Nam Kim called on us to play here.

“We have the opportunity to interact with another segment of our subscriber base from the Military. We are very confident that this is the beginning of a lasting relationship between MTN and Bok Nam Kim.”

He told the gathering that MTN Ghana is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. After 25 years of introducing the GSM Technology in Ghana, the company is working to accelerate its growth and digitalisation in accordance with the company’s Ambition 2025.

To demonstrate MTN commitment to the growth of this country, the company promised to continue to make significant investments into the network to ensure optimum performance and a distinct customer experience.

MTN also hope to partner with government in driving digitalisation and innovations in the country. MTN started this with the Girls in ICT project, which seeks to train 10,000 girls in ICT in the next three years.

He urged all customers to ensure that their SIM cards are duly registered.

It was Mrs. Helen Appah, who won the Closest to the Pin prize in the female category, while Dr. Ernest Asimenu took the Men’s Closest to the Pin prize. The Longest Drive Men prize, went to Augustine Menaseh.

The Longest Drive Ladies prize was taken by Madam Mercy Werner.

From The Sports Desk