Biden Leading Trump In US Election

Results so far from the US presidential election 2020, show that Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, is in the lead.

Biden is leading with 220 electoral college votes against Trump’s 213 electoral college votes.

Earlier, results from 34 out of 50 US States showed Biden leading with 205 electoral college votes against 136 votes. But the results changed to 215 for Biden and 171 for Trump.

The contest in key battle states remains tight.

Each candidate needs 270 electoral college votes to win the election.

President Trump is projected to win 19 states such Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi and Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia, Wyoming.

Biden is tipped to win California, Washington DC, Vermont, Delaware and Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Colorado, New Mexico, New Hampshire, Illinois, Oregon, Virginia and Washington state.

By Melvin Tarlue