US Election: Trump Heads To Supreme Court To Stop Vote Counting

President Donald Trump has announced his intention to head to the US Supreme Court to stop all vote counting.

According to him, he has won the election but a “sad group” of people are attempting to steal the election from him.

He made this known as he delivered an address on Wednesday morning, October 4, 2020, from the East Room of the White House.

Early results show that Biden has 220 electoral votes and Trump 213 votes.

But Mr Trump says he has won tremendously.

“So Florida was a tremendous victory,” he said.

“We are winning Michigan by almost 300,000 votes and 65 percent of the votes are in,” he stated.

“We have 690,000 votes in Pennsylvania, this are not even close. This is not like oh, it’s close,” he said.

He began the address by thanking the over 60 million Americans who have so far voted for him.

But he insists that behind the scenes efforts are being made to disenfranchise Americans and give victory to Joe Biden.

Mr Biden himself has said he is optimistic about winning the race.

Earlier, results from 34 out of 50 US States showed Biden leading with 205 electoral college votes against 136 votes. But the results changed to 215 for Biden and 171 for Trump, and to 220 for Biden and 213 for Trump.

Mr Trump had prior to his address tweeted that “we are up big, but they are trying to steal the election. We will never let them to do it. Votes cannot be cast after the poles are closed.” But Twitter labeled his post “false.”

The contest in key battle states remains tight.

Each candidate needs 270 electoral college votes to win the election.

President Trump is projected to win 19 states such Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi and Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia, Wyoming.

Biden is tipped to win California, Washington DC, Vermont, Delaware and Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Colorado, New Mexico, New Hampshire, Illinois, Oregon, Virginia and Washington state.

By Melvin Tarlue