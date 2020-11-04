Mass Defection Hits NDC In Donkokrom

Over 300 members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) mostly Zongo Youth in some communities in the Eastern region have defected to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This came to light, when the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia addressed separate durbars at Akyem-Oda, Ekye- Amanfrom and Donkokrom during his visit to the region.

According to the groups, their decision to cross carpet to the other side of the political divide when their NPP parliamentary candidates, Akwasi Acquah, Wille Hor and Nana Isaac Okere of Akyem Oda, Afram Plains South and North constituencies respectively stormed their communities to preach the gospel of the NPP to them.

The leaders of the group explained to the Vice President that their decision to switch camps, was that their lives have been impacted positively by the policies of the NPP government adding that with Nana Akufo-Addo in charge, they are confident about the future of the country and urged other NDC members to switch to the NPP.

“We were made to believe in 2008, 2012 and 2016 that the campaign promises by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo were just empty talks and desperate desire by Nana Addo to at all cost become president but for the four years that Ghanaians gave the NPP and Nana Addo the mandate, we have seen and benefited from his good works,” one of the members hinted at Donkokrom

The Eastern Regional Chairman of NPP, Kingston Akomeng Kissi who received the members on behalf of the Regional executives welcomed the NDC defectors and assured them that NPP would never betray or abandon them.

He said NPP remained the biggest visionary political party in the country and they should not see themselves as strangers, but full members of the party machinery for good.

Mr Kissi urged them to join hands with the party to help make Ghana a better place for all.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia when addressing the members urged them to change their voting pattern in the upcoming general elections.

He explained that the people of Afram Plains have voted for one party for 28 years which hasn’t yielded any positive development for their area.

He added that “we vote for development. Your NDC Member of Parliament is supposed to lobby for developmental projects for you. But your voting style has not helped your development, the people you vote don’t care for you. For 28 years and you’re still not developing.”

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Donkokrom