US Election: Lil Wayne, Girlfriend Break Up Over Trump

Popular US rapper, Lil Wayne, and his model girlfriend, Denise Bidot, have broken up.

Ms. Bidot called it a quit after Wayne endorsed President Donald Trump.

She has taken to Instagram to confirm the break up.

According to her, “Sometimes love just isn’t enough”. She shared a broken-heart emoji alongside her post.

Mr Trump is contesting Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

