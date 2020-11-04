What's New

US Election: Lil Wayne, Girlfriend Break Up Over Trump

November 4, 2020

Popular US rapper, Lil Wayne, and his model girlfriend, Denise Bidot, have broken up.

Ms. Bidot called it a quit after Wayne endorsed President Donald Trump.

She has taken to Instagram to confirm the break up.

According to her, “Sometimes love just isn’t enough”. She shared a broken-heart emoji alongside her post.

Mr Trump is contesting Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate.

By Melvin Tarlue

Tags: