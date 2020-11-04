Rwanda Opens Mission In Ghana

(From left) Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Dr. Vincent Biruta, Dr Aisa Kirabo Kacyira

Rwanda has officially opened its High Commission in Ghana as it moves to strengthen its existing bilateral relationship with the country.

The opening of the mission, located at Airport residential area, deepens the social and economic partnership of the two countries which has received a boost in recent times.

Rwanda’s Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Vincent Biruta, speaking at the colourful ceremony said the occasion was a significant milestone in Rwanda’s excellent relations with Ghana.

He said the two countries had already signed a joint cooperation agreement to enhance collaboration in some key areas of mutual interest including trade and industry, tourism and education.

Dr. Biruta said the two countries are also in the process of concluding bilateral agreements in finance and trade to increase the number of potential business opportunities between the two countries.

“This decision to make an investment in the future of our relations is based on the firm conviction that there is a huge potential to strengthen the interest that we share to the benefit of our respective people,” Dr. Biruta indicated.

Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, said Ghana-Rwanda relation is anchored on true and sincere friendship.

“It will be recalled that Ghana was the only country that kept faith with the Republic of Rwanda when the United Nations Assistance Mission for Rwanda (UNAMIR) withdrew their contingent from the country. It is heart-warming to state that Ghana did not only stay the course, but most importantly, contributed more than 50 per cent of the UNAMIR troops.

That singular act is now etched in history and it is a permanent reminder of the bonds of friendship which frame our long-standing relations,” she said.

She in turn commended the Rwandan government for their invaluable contribution and support, for Ghana’s successful bid to host the Secretariat of the AfCFTA.

Ms. Ayorkor Botchwey announced that Ghana’s honorary consulate in Kigali will soon be upgraded to a full embassy.

Rwanda High Commissioner to Ghana, Dr Aisa Kirabo Kacyira, said the commission identified business and trade, tourism, agrobusiness and education as key areas that it intends to partner government to fully explore for mutual gains.

“We are here to serve and to make a difference in the lives of our people that our two governments are very much committed to,” Dr. Kacyira added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri