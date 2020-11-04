First Lady Touts NPP’s Social Interventions

Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo speaking to traders at the Apenkwa Presbyterian Church

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has touted the social intervention policies of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), saying every Ghanaian has benefited in one way or the other.

The First Lady who was engaging electorates in the Greater Accra Region, specifically Okaikoi Central Constituency, said Ghanaians who qualified to benefit from policies such Free SHS, One District, One Factory, Planting for Food and Jobs and NACOB, have been given the necessary support without being discriminated against.

She thus appealed to the electorates to vote massively for President Akufo-Addo who is number one on the ballot paper come December 7, 2020.

The First Lady’s first port of call was the National Chief Imam Sheikh Prof. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu’s residence at Fadama, where she paid homage to the head of the Muslim community.

She thanked the Chief Imam for his prayers for the country and her husband, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his political career.

She again asked for the prayers of the Chief Imam for victory for the NPP as the party goes into the elections next month.

Sheikh Sharubutu assured the First Lady of his office’s unflinching support for the government to achieve its social transformation objectives.

Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo supported by the Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu to officially open the clinic at Fadama.

He said Ghana, unlike some countries in the sub-region, is blessed with peace, political stability and religious tolerance all of which are important pillars for development.

He, therefore, advised political parties and the public to eschew violence in the upcoming elections, and inculcate the habit of campaigning and voting without rancour.

A new clinic built with funding from the NPP MP for Okaikwei Central and Deputy Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation, Patrick Boamah, was commissioned by the First Lady.

The health facility built in honour of the National Chief Imam Sheik Sharubutu received a donation from the Rebecca Foundation including, diapers, wheelchairs, crutches, antenatal bags, blankets and medical scrubs.

At the Abeka Mantse palace, Nii Boi IV, the Abeka Mantse interacted with the First Lady and gave her his blessings.

He commended her for the numerous health projects of the Rebecca Foundation which have saved and improved the lives of women and children in particular.

The market women, car dealers, traders and the physically challenged, in the area were delighted to have the First Lady interact with them at the Apenkwa Presbyterian Church.

She again told them about the good news of the NPP government which has transformed lives of many Ghanaians.

She said the good works of President Akufo-Addo must elicit confidence in the government that should the NPP be given another four years to govern, it will do more for Ghanaians.

Mrs Akufo-Addo said voting to retain the NPP will cement the socio-economic achievement that has turned the country’s fortunes around.

Member of Parliament for Okaikoi Central, Patrick Boamah recounted the numerous projects executed by the present government.

“The NPP government has built an astroturf, mini-stadium, tarred the roads in the constituency, and fixed street lights in the constituency,” he said.

The MP, therefore, admonished his constituents to vote for President Akufo-Addo and all NPP Parliamentary candidates.

The First Lady was joined on her tour by the Ambassador to India, Mike Oquaye Jnr, and other senior government and party officials.