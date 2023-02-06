Big Joe Chante, Pzeefire, Others To Rock Tema On Val’s Day

Big Joe Chante

As part of activities lined up to celebrate this year’s Valentine’s Day, Tale Beer in partnership with Manille Foods, will host an event dubbed “Tale Beer Manille Val’s Night” on Tuesday, February 14 at the premises of Manille Foods, Community 2 in Tema at 7pm.

As has been the ritual over the years, the event is expected to bring together singles and lovebirds under one roof to celebrate love while enjoying the best of music from some of selected artistes.

Patrons will be treated to the chef’s special buffet of delicious dishes, love renewal for couples, blind dates for singles and amazing gifts for everyone.

There would be lots to drink and there would be good quality Ghanaian music to meet the demands of valentine lovers who would attend the event.

The organisers of the event have promised that the night is sure to trigger fond memories of lovers and leave couples with impacting moments that will stay on their minds for years to come.

The free event, BEATWAVES gathered, will witness performances from performing artistes such as Big Joe Chante, Pzeefire, Spcghst, S3kyerewaa and a host of others who would treat music fans and lovers to unforgettable and splendid performances.

Patrons at the red and white event would also be offered the rare opportunity not only to interact with the artistes during the show but also request songs of their choice to be performed live by the musicians on stage.

They can also request for special songs to propose love to their partners, say sorry to wronged persons and to express appreciation to deserving personalities.

The event is being sponsored by Starnewsgh.com, Ahotor 92.3FM, Tale Beer, Musigarten Music School, Manille Foods and powered by Speech Productions.

By George Clifford Owusu