Amakye Dede Pays Courtesy Call On Sammi Awuku

Amakye Dede (middle) in a pose with Sammi Awuku and Anna Horma Miezah

Renowned Ghanaian highlife musician Daniel Amakye Dede, together with his management, has paid a courtesy call on Director-General of National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku, at the NLA headquarters in Accra.

The visit took place on Thursday, February 2.

This was Amakye Dede’s first visit to the NLA headquarters since the appointment of Sammi Awuku as its Director-General.

The highlife musician, who is credited with a number of danceable songs, in a short interaction with the Director-General and his management team, said the visit was to foster closer relations with NLA and also to officially congratulate the Director-General on his appointment in 2021.

The musician commended Sammi Awuku for his forthright and impressive visionary leadership.

During the interaction with NLA management, Amakye Dede promised to release some of his songs to the Authority to use them to promote its activities.

The ‘Iron Boy’ hitmaker promised to treat the members of the company to some great tunes as part of his contribution to NLA’s 60th anniversary celebration on February 14 Valentine’s Day celebration.

He promised to thrill NLA staff with some of his hit songs such as ‘Brebrebe Yi’, ‘Mensuro’, ‘Mabre’, ‘Broken Promises’, ‘Nsuo Amuna’, ‘Sokoo Na Mmaa Pe’, ‘Kose Kose’, ‘Dabi Dabi’, ‘Mefre Wo’, ‘Okyena Sesei’, ‘Odo Nfonii’, among others.

Mr. Sammi Awuku and his management team including his deputy, Ms. Anna Horma Miezah, thanked Amakye Dede for the visit and for supporting the growth of the NLA with his music over the years.

He appealed to Amakye Dede to use his platform to educate his fans against lotto fraud, perpetrated particularly on WhatsApp and Facebook.

Mr. Sammi Awuku presented NLA’s 60th anniversary chocolate to Amakye Dede and his team.

By George Clifford Owusu