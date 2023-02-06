Meditation Song Hits Over 1m YouTube Streams

Diana Hamilton

Without a doubt, Diana Antwi Hamilton is the most sought-after and celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician on the African continent.

Following her 1.1 million streams on YouTube with ‘Meditation’ after its release last three months, the song has also gained a lot of prominence on various digital music streaming platforms.

Diana Hamilton is set to host the 2023 edition of the annual gospel concert, “Awake Experience with Diana Hamilton,” which kicks off on Sunday, February 19 and 26, 2023 at the Perez Dome in Accra and Kumasi at the Church of Pentecost, Bantama respectively.

Supporting artistes include Minister Joe Mettle, Perez Music, Celestine Donkor, Bernice Panford, Ohemaa Mercy among others.

Diana Hamilton is credited with hit songs like ‘Wasem (Your Word)’, ‘Wani Ku Me Ho’, ‘Adom’ among others.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke