Big M.I.C Making Waves With ‘Swim Away’

Big M.I.C

In the realm of music, emerging artistes often bring a fresh perspective and unique sound that captivates audiences around the globe.

One such rising talent is Ghanaian-American artiste Mike Mensah, popularly known as Big M.I.C, who is set to make his mark with the release of his debut single and music video titled ‘Swim Away’.

Based in the United States, Big M.I.C is poised to showcase his soulful R&B vibes and undeniable talent to the world.

Big M.I.C’s musical journey is a fusion of his Ghanaian heritage and experiences in the United States, creating a dynamic blend of cultural influences that shape his distinctive sound. With ‘Swim Away’, his debut single, Big M.I.C is ready to offer listeners a taste of his artistry and storytelling prowess, promising a track that will resonate with fans of R&B music and beyond.

The R&B genre has long been celebrated for its ability to convey raw emotions and connect with audiences on a personal level, and Big M.I.C is set to continue that tradition with his soul-stirring vocals and heartfelt lyrics.

With his inspiration and passion for music as driving force, Big M.I.C is ready to carve out his own path in the competitive world of R&B music, and ‘Swim Away’ is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting musical journey.

‘Swim Away’ is also one of the singles on his upcoming EP ‘I don’t write love songs,’ which is set to be released in the last quarter of the year.

‘Swim Away’ by Big M.I.C can be accessed on all streaming platforms, get ready to be swept away by the soulful sounds and captivating storytelling of this talented Ghanaian artiste as he makes his mark on the R&B scene.