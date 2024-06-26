+233 To Host Concert For Jon K

Jon K

Twenty-five years have flown by since Ghanaian music producer, keyboardist, singer-songwriter, and recording artiste John Asante Opoku, better known as Jon K, passed on and a concert will be held in his honour at the +233 Jazz Bar & Grill in Accra on July 20, 2024.

The man was a broad-minded and forward-looking figure whose works and contributions to the products of numerous others, helped enrich popular music in Ghana and beyond in the late 1980s and 1990s.

He released three albums under his name: ‘Adowa’ (1987), ‘Asaboni’ (1989) and ‘Gidigidi’ (1993). Jon K also produced albums for other acts such as Ben Brako, Frank Bafy, Thomas Frimpong, Mr Cee, Nana Bugyei, Western Diamonds, Paddy Hayes, Peejay Scott and more.

Artistes scheduled to perform at the memorial concert on July 20 include Bessa Simons and the Bessa Band, Pozo Hayes, Joe Osei, Okyeame Kwame, Pauline Oduro and Amandzeba, among others.

Jon K died on July 19, 1999 in a London hospital where he had been rushed after collapsing in a recording studio while producing singer Nana Yaa’s debut album.

A product of Adisadel College in Cape Coast, Jon K was active in school bands. He joined the professional ranks in the late 1970s as keyboardist for trumpeter Eddie Quansah’s Tabu band, which was praised for formulating a unique approach to African Jazz.

After moving to London, Jon K worked mostly from Sultan Sound Studio at Kilburn with his Kenyan-born British producer friend Dave Yowell.

His debut album, ‘Adowa’ came out in 1987 and projected him as a well-grounded musician who had brought a brilliant fusion of African rhythms and Western electronic melodies to the London music soundscape.

Ghanaian writer, filmmaker, and creative entrepreneur, Dr. Kwesi Owusu who knew Jon K way back at Adisadel College, described ‘Adowa’ as: “Hi-tech highlife fusing traditional rhythms and Soul music facilitated by Jon K’s mastery of studio technology and his quest for a new sound.”

Bessa Simons, President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), who worked alongside Jon K on some projects in London, said the man was worth celebrating for his unmistakable style which set standards that were warmly embraced and are still cherished.

The July 20 concert is being organised by +233 Jazz Bar & Grill in collaboration with Jon K’s family and MUSIGA.