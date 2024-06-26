Fans Fined €10k For Anti- UEFA Banner

The Danish FA has been hit with an €10,000 ($10,700) fine for an abusive banner that supporters unfurled in their Euro 2024 match against England, and the organisation plans to find the supporters who are behind the banner to pay the penalty.

The banner directed abuse at UEFA and was displayed in Denmark’s 1-1 draw with England.

Denmark are grouped with England, Serbia and Slovenia in Group C at Euro 2024.

“We pay the fine, but the most important thing for us, and we are starting to do that now, is that we identify those who have brought in the banner, and then we will pass the bill on to them,” Danish Football Association director Erik Brøgger Rasmussen told TV 2 Sport.

“If we find them, they can pay. We hope that those who might bring a banner with this type of language to the stadium will think twice. After all, it is a bill of 75,000 Kroner.”

Denmark are the third team to be fined for displaying a contentious banner, with Serbia and Albania also penalised by UEFA.