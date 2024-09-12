Bisa Kdei Drops Video For ‘Boso’

Bisa Kdei

Popular highlife musician, Bisa Kdei, has released the highly-anticipated music video for his latest single, ‘Boso’.

The visuals beautifully capture the essence of Bisa Kdei’s authentic highlife sound, which fans have grown to love over the years.

‘Boso’ is a love song that speaks about the power of love and how love can heal and make one forget past heartbreaks.

The song is a reminder of Bisa’s ability to create highlife music that resonates deeply with music lovers.

Fans have since praised the song and visuals, marking the song ‘Boso’ as a must-watch and must-listen.

Bisa Kdei won Highlife Artiste of the Year award at 2017 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Bisa Kdei has had successful collaborations with a number of celebrated musicians. He shot his way into the limelight a couple of years back with his ‘Azonto Ghost’ hit track, and has countless hit songs to his credit.