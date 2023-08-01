‘Black Challenge Will Win African Para Games’

Black Challenge

The Captain of the Ghana Amputee Football Team, Black Challenge, Richard Oppentil, has assured Ghanaians of victory in the African Para Games.

Oppentil, who led the Ghana team to a victory in CANAF 2021 Tanzania, spoke to the Communications Bureau of the Ghana Paralympic Committee.

Angola, Cameroon, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Morocco, Nigeria, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, and Zimbabwe will compete for the Para Games Trophy.

The 12 teams competing in the tournament will be placed into three groups of four units.

The tournament is scheduled from September 3 to 12 in Accra, Ghana.

From The Sports Desk