Black Queens Forward Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah Joins Nottingham Forest

Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah

BLACK QUEENS forward Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah has joined English side Nottingham Forest Women ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The forward who was part of the Black Queens 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations team that won bronze, joined the London club on two-year deal.

The forward joins from WSL2 champions London City Lionesses, where she played a pivotal role in their promotion campaign scoring six goals including a crucial header in the final day title-decider against Birmingham City.

Boye-Hlorkah started her career in Merseyside at Everton’s Centre of Excellence before making her Women’s Super League debut for the Toffees in 2013, scoring her first goal for the club later that season.

After an eight-year stint with Everton, the forward joined WSL outfit Aston Villa in 2021 where Boye-Hlorkah would stay for two seasons.

In the 2023/24 season, Boye-Hlorkah signed for London City Lionesses with the 29-year-old clocking up 37 appearances over a two-year stint with the club.

On the international stage, Boye-Hlorkah represented England at U19 and U23 level before switching allegiance to Ghana in 2023.

On signing for Forest, Boye-Hlorkah said: “I’m excited to join the Club and play with this group of players.

“The team had an incredible season last year – history is being created here and I’m grateful that I can be a part of continuing to build something special at the Club.”

Nottingham Forest Women head coach, Carly Davies said the club was thrilled to to welcome Chantelle to the club, indicating that “having worked with Chaney previously I know the quality, experience and versatility she brings.

“Chaney is a player with proven quality at the highest level having previously played for Everton, Aston Villa and reigning WSL2 champions London City Lionesses. She will bring a wealth of knowledge and attacking threat to our team.

“Her ability to influence games, both with and without the ball, will be a huge asset as we continue to push for success. We’re excited to see her in the Garibaldi Red,” she added.