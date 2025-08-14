Enrique Drops Donnarumma From PSG Squad, Goalie Considers Options

Donnarumma

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN coach Luis Enrique has confirmed it was “100%” his decision to drop Gianluigi Donnarumma, despite the goalkeeper’s key role in recent triumphs.

The 26-year-old Italian, who joined PSG in 2021, has been linked with Manchester City and other clubs.

His omission comes after PSG signed 2025 Ligue 1 Goalkeeper of the Year Lucas Chevalier from Lille for £47.5 million, with the Frenchman set to start the Super Cup against Tottenham on Wednesday.

In an emotional statement, Donnarumma said he was “disappointed and disheartened” and hoped for a proper farewell to the fans.

“From the first day I arrived, I gave everything to earn my place and defend the goal of Paris Saint-Germain,” he said. “Unfortunately, someone has decided I can no longer be part of the group… I will always carry with me the magical nights and the support you gave me.”

PSG captain Marquinhos said it would “hurt” to see his teammate leave. “He’s a great friend, a great person, and a great leader. If he stays, we’ll welcome him with open arms. If he leaves, we’ll thank him from the bottom of our hearts.”

Donnarumma leaves an impressive record in Paris, winning four Ligue 1 titles, the UEFA Champions League, the 2021 Yashin Trophy, and Ligue 1 Goalkeeper of the Year in 2022 and 2024.

Enrique praised the Italian but insisted on the need for change. “He is one of the best in his role and an even better person, but we are looking for a different kind of goalkeeper. It is always difficult to manage these situations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Donnarumma’s agent Enzo Raiola has expressed about PSG’s decision, indicating that “there’s zero respect by the club after four (4) years together.”

He added that they will consider the situation with their legal team, while adding that the goalkeeper “was even ready to reduce his salary but PSG changed the conditions again.”