Mikel Arteta Appointed Director Of Performance At Under Armour

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been announced as Under Armour’s new global ambassador and director of performance.

Arteta’s partnership with Under Armour is designed to help the American sportswear company push further into football.

Arteta will share insights with Under Armour in areas such as product development, talent identification and leadership.

A key focus of his new role as Under Armour’s director of performance will be on developing the next generation of athletes through a leading role in Under Armour’s ‘Next’ programme.

Under Armour launched the Next programme in 2023, which was created to inspire, support and celebrate the next generation of athletes trying to break through.

The programme gives athletes aged 16 to 20 the chance to sign up and test themselves, with the reward being a spot on the Under Armour Next roster.

Those selected to be an Under Armour Next athlete gain access to pro-level support, experts, facilities and experiences designed to take their game to the next level.

So far, over 10,000 athletes have been tested and 18 contracts handed out, with Arteta brought in to play a leading role in the programme’s development.

Under Armour believe Arteta is an ideal fit for the role given his track record of providing young players with a platform to flourish while in charge of Arsenal.

“The collaboration with Under Armour is the perfect opportunity for me to work with a partner committed to making young athletes better,” said Arteta.

“I’m passionate about providing a platform for the next generation of players coming through in football and the top level of talent already signed with the brand show that they are too,” he added.

The announcement of Arteta’s new role comes ahead of Under Armour launching a new football campaign, ‘Be The Problem,’ on Friday.