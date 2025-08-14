GFA Launches Nationwide U-15 Girls League For 2025/26 Season

Kurt Okraku

THE GHANA Football Association (GFA) will introduce a nationwide U-15 Girls Colts League in the 2025/26 season, President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku announced during the Association’s 31st Ordinary Congress at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

The competition, aimed at nurturing young female talent and strengthening the foundations of women’s football, will be rolled out across all Regional Football Associations (RFAs).

The GFA will provide GH₵80,000 in financial support to the RFAs to ensure a smooth implementation.

Each regional league will feature eight clubs, offering a structured and competitive platform for young players to develop their skills, gain match experience, and progress into higher levels of the women’s game.

“This is part of our long-term vision to build a robust player development pathway for female footballers in Ghana,” Simeon-Okraku said, highlighting the GFA’s commitment to grassroots development.

The initiative forms part of the Association’s wider strategy to promote inclusivity, expand participation, and invest in youth football as a foundation for future national team success.

BY Wletsu Ransford