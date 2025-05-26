Black Satellites Set For Residential Camp Ahead Of Inaugural WAFU U-20 Cup

Black Satellites

GHANA’S UNDER-20 national team, the Black Satellites, will begin residential camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram today as part of preparations for the maiden edition of the WAFU U-20 Cup of Nations.

The regional tournament, scheduled from June 15 to June 30, will feature top youth teams from across West Africa. It marks a key milestone in the development of youth football in the sub-region.

The technical team, led by head coach Desmond Ofei, has assembled a strong squad that includes players who represented Ghana at the 2025 TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, as well as several exciting new talents.

This blend of experience and emerging potential is expected to give Ghana a competitive edge at the tournament. The Prampram camp will focus on team cohesion, tactical drills, and fitness ahead of the competition.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has expressed confidence in the team’s ability to perform, highlighting its ongoing commitment to nurturing national talent across all age categories. Officials believe the WAFU Cup offers a crucial platform to assess and develop players for future continental and global assignments.

With preparations in full swing, the Black Satellites are poised to make a strong impression and continue Ghana’s legacy of excellence in youth football.