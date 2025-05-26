Ghana Premier League Trio Join Black Stars Camp For Unity Cup In London

A Black Stars starting 11

THREE STANDOUT players from the Ghana Premier League—Benjamin Asare, Razak Simpson, and Kwame Opoku—have received call-ups to the Black Stars squad for the upcoming Unity Cup in London.

The trio departed Ghana on Friday night ahead of the maiden edition of the friendly tournament, which kicks off later this month.

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, who made his senior debut during Ghana’s victories in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March, has continued to impress. He traveled to London shortly after helping his club to a 3-1 win in domestic action.

Nations FC defender Razak Simpson, a key figure in his team’s title charge, will miss their vital clash against Samartex due to international commitments. Likewise, Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku—currently in excellent form—will be unavailable for the Porcupine Warriors’ fixture against Bibiani GoldStars.

Ghana will begin their Unity Cup campaign with a high-profile clash against Nigeria on May 28 at the Gtech Community Stadium, home of English Premier League side Brentford. The losing side will feature in a third-place playoff, while the winner advances to the final on May 31.

The Unity Cup forms part of the Black Stars’ preparations for the crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Chad in September.

BY Wletsu Ransford