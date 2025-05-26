Hundreds Join Guide Radio’s Health Walk In Accra

GUIDE RADIO energised the capital on Saturday with a vibrant health walk from the Polo Beach Club to the Burma Camp Roundabout. The event, hosted by Guide Radio and Polo Beach Club, brought together fitness lovers, wellness advocates, and community members for a morning of health and fun. The event was held in observance of Mental Health Awareness Month and also served to build excitement for the upcoming UEFA Champions League Finals viewing party, scheduled for May 31 at the Polo Beach Club.

Participants gathered as early as 6:00 a.m., with energy levels boosted by a 30-minute warm-up aerobics session led by professional coaches from Activ8. The event attracted strong support from sponsors and partners, including Polo Beach Club, Activ8, Jay Fitness Club, 7even, and Kiki & Co., DSTV, Blue Jeans Energy Drink, Black Volta, Bel-Aqua, Pulse Ghana, who also had their members actively participate.

With an ambulance and police escort on standby for safety, the walk officially began at 6:40 a.m. and ended at 8:40 a.m. Hydration stations provided water throughout the route, and on arrival, participants enjoyed fresh coconut water and drinks.

Coach Puchie, founder of Bloom Girl Health Foundation, delivered an inspiring health talk, emphasising the power of mindset, hydration, and social support in staying fit.

“When you wake up tired or stressed, a simple walk can release endorphins and uplift your mood,” she said. “Surround yourself with health-conscious friends, stay hydrated, and balance fitness with enjoyment,” she added.

The Health talk was followed by aerobics sessions led by coaches of the various fitness and wellness groups in attendance.

Ben Osei Bonsu, head of Guide Sports, shared more details about the upcoming UEFA Champions League Watch Party, highlighting that the event will feature giant screens and an electric atmosphere, promising an unforgettable night for both football fans and partygoers alike.

