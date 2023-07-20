Black Sherif Arrested Over Failed Greece Concert

Musician Black Sherif was reportedly arrested at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 evening upon his return from a trip.

He was picked up by personnel of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service for his failure to honour his side of a contractual obligation to perform at a show in Greece.

According to a Kofi TV report, he was stopped upon arrival into the country after his name had been placed on a ‘stop list.’

The report indicated that he was taken to the police headquarters in Accra for further investigations.

Details of the alleged arrest had it that Black Sherif was to perform in Greece on a Cruise Ship on July 4. He charged $40,000 and he was paid half of the money ahead of the concert.

He was to be paid the rest of the money after the concert.

Unfortunately, he didn’t show up in Greece for the concert.

The organizers have therefore decided to take up the matter with the Police.

Video on social media captured Black Sherif being led out of the airport by the Police CID.