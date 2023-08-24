Black Sherif, Camidoh Nominated For Trace Awards

Camidoh

Talented Ghanaian performing musicians, Black Sherif and Camidoh, have been nominated for the maiden edition of the Trace Awards.

The nominations have once again ignited faith in the huge potentials of Ghana’s music industry having two of its favourites rock shoulders with the crème de la crème of African music industry, including Davido and Burna Boy.

Black Sherif was nominated in the Best Collaboration and Best Artiste Africa categories and will be competing with the likes of Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy and Davido.

Camidoh also found a spot in the Song of the Year category and is also facing a tough competition from the likes of Libianca (Cameroon) and a host of Nigerian artistes including Ayra Starr, Rema, Fireboy DML and Kizz Daniel.

The maiden Trace Awards ceremony is set to take place in Kigali, Rwanda in October 21 this year, bringing together artistes, industry professionals, and fans to celebrate the vibrant and dynamic music scene globally.

The event will not only recognise the achievements of the nominees but also provide a platform for collaboration and networking within the music industry.

Fans of Black Sherif and Camidoh are rallying behind their music icons, expressing their excitement about the new feat on social media.

Competing in 22 award categories are platinum-selling artistes from more than 30 countries in Africa, South America, the Caribbean, the Indian Ocean and Europe.

Black Sherif is one of the most popular and successful musicians in Ghana. He has won several awards, including the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards ‘Artiste of the Year’ in 2023.

Camidoh is also a rising star in Ghanaian music. His single ‘Sugarcane’ was a top 10 hit in Ghana and across Africa in 2022.

The organisers shared the list of nominees for the first-ever awards ceremony on Monday, August 21, 2023.

Olivier Laouchez, the chairman and co-founder of the awards ceremony, praised African artistes as “extraordinarily creative and dynamic.”