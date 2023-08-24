Abeiku Santana Named Among Top 10 Tourism Influencers In Africa

Abeiku Santana

Radio and television personality Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, popularly known as Abeiku Santana, has been named among the top 10 hospitality and tourism influencers on the African continent.

The versatile radio personality, also known as Mr. Tourism, has won multiple awards in the tourism sector for his contributions to the expansion of regional travel.

Abeiku Santana has been at the vanguard of rekindling and maximising Ghana’s tourist potential through commendable media sensitisation campaigns.

He serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Kaya Tours, one of the top hospitality brands in Africa.

After his achievements in tourism marketing and promotion, using his platform to promote Ghana’s tourism, Abeiku Santana was named the Tourism Oriented Media Personality at the National Tourism Awards in 2020.

Abeiku Santana, who holds two master’s degrees in Marketing Strategy and Tourist Management, has created numerous tourism-related initiatives over the years to support the expansion of the travel and hospitality industry.

After being listed among the top 10 tourism personalities in Africa, several of his projects, such as the “Taxi Driver Tourism” project, have received praise from players in the tourism industry, marking a significant accomplishment for him.

Abeiku Santana, who has worked in the tourism industry in Ghana for years, has taken part in several travel experiences both abroad and in the country, where he welcomes thousands of visitors each year.

He recently participated in the Kriol Jazz Festival and was one of the select few tourist industry leaders from around the world to be invited to Sardinia’s 2022 International Summer Week festival.

He also received a special award for his efforts in tourist marketing and promotion, using his platform to advance Ghana’s tourism, as the Exclusive Man of the Year.