Black Sherif Wins Best International Flow At 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

Black Sherif

In a momentous achievement for Ghanaian music, music star Black Sherif has clinched the highly sought-after title of Best International Flow at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.

The accolade is a testament to Black Sherif’s meteoric rise in the music industry over the past few years, cementing his status as a global sensation.

The competition in the Best International Flow category was fierce, with exceptional talents from around the world vying for the coveted honor. Black Sherif emerged victorious against notable contenders including AKA (South Africa), Central Cee (UK), Gazo (France), J Hus (UK), K.O (South Africa), Major RD (Brazil), Ninho (France), Sampa The Great (Zambia), and Tasha & Tracie (Brazil).

The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards ceremony was recorded at the Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, GA, on Tuesday, October 3, and is scheduled to air on October 10, 2023.

This year’s nomination marked Black Sherif’s second appearance in the Best International Flow category.

In 2022, he was previously nominated but narrowly missed out on the award, which was claimed by Benjamin EPPS.

Black Sherif now joins the esteemed ranks of Ghanaian artists who have made history at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

In 2019, Sarkodie, a renowned Ghanaian rapper, became the first recipient of the newly created Best International Flow category, further solidifying Ghana’s presence on the global hip-hop stage.

Black Sherif’s victory not only marks a significant milestone in his career but also serves as a source of pride for Ghana’s vibrant music scene.