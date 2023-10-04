Mahama Under Pressure To Speak On ET Mensah’s Death

John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has remained silent on the passing of former National Democratic Congress (NDC) member E.T. Mensah, leading to speculation of bad blood between the two political figures.

Some members of the public believe that a feud may have erupted between Mahama and ET Mensah due to their differences in governance styles, with the deceased openly criticizing the former president’s leadership.

Others point to Mensah’s decision to serve in the Council of State under the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, which may have soured relations between the two.

Mensah passed away on Sunday evening after a prolonged battle with ill health in South Africa. His body is set to arrive in Ghana on October 7th, 2023.

E.T. Mensah had a long and illustrious career in politics, during which he served as the Minister of Youth and Sports in the Rawlings administration.

He was also the Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) during the PNDC era and served as the Minister for Employment and Social Welfare under President John Evans Atta Mills.

Tributes are pouring in for the veteran politician, with his funeral and memorial service set to announced soon.

By Vincent Kubi