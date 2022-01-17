Black Sherif, Wizkid For HYPE Festival 2022

Black Sherif

Fast rising Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Black Sherif, is billed to perform at the 2022 edition of the annual HYPE Festival which will take place from August 26 to 28 in Germany.

The festival, which is one of the biggest gatherings of both local and international artistes around the world, will bring together music lovers from different parts of the world to celebrate diverse culture through music and art.

The Ghanaian act will share the stage alongside Nigerian act, Wizkid and some selected international artistes from Africa and other parts of the world.

Black Sherif is expected to use the event to promote his music and brand.

In December last year, he released his ‘Second Sermon’ remix featuring Grammy award-winning Nigerian act, Burna Boy. The song was produced by Ghanaian Stallion.

Sherif, who needs no introduction in Ghana’s music industry, has been in the local music space for some time now and is among a few emerging artistes who have the ambition of taking the country’s music industry to the next level.

The 19-year-old rapper won the Artiste of the Year and the Most Popular Song of the Year awards at the 2021 edition of Emerging Music Awards (EMA). He has collaborated with a number of local acts including rapper, Amerado.

Born Mohammed Ismail Sherif, Black Sherif, whose hit songs, ‘First Sermon’ and ‘Second Sermon’ are making a lot of waves on the music scene, is one of the emerging talented hiphop artistes who announced his presence in the music industry in 2019.

The official music video for the ‘Second Sermon’ single had nearly 8.5 million views in five months.

The talented young singer and songwriter who has been working hard on his craft and is now ready to take the country by storm with his musical works, released his first single ‘Cry For Me’ in 2019 but started gaining popularity in 2020, thanks to the success of the ‘Money’ single and later, ‘First Sermon’ and ‘Second Sermon’.

The young artiste who was born and raised in Konongo in the Ashanti Region performed at the 2021 MTN FA Cup final match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Ashanti Gold SC.

