Nominations Open For 2022 EAA

The organisers of the annual Entertainment Achievement Awards (EAA) have finally opened nominations for this year’s edition of the awards.

The awards scheme seeks to recognise, unearth, encourage and celebrate entertainers and entertainment industry players, who have distinguished themselves in the practice of their art and in their chosen fields of endeavour.

Being organised by Citi FM, the event also aims at leading the way in sanitising and transforming Ghana’s entertainment scene, in a bid to create artistic products that can firmly compete on any global stage.

This year’s award will honour people in the showbiz sector whose works fall within the 2021 eligibility year.

With over 20 categories, the awards scheme covers areas such as sports, music, film, fashion, photography, media, writing, comedy, among others.

To nominate your favourite entertainment personality, visit www.entertainmentachievementawards.com and book them a spot on the nominations list.

The maiden edition of the Entertainment Achievement Awards was held virtually on March 27, 2021.

Adina and Stonebwoy won the Female and Male Artiste of the Year respectively, with Perfect Picture: 10 Years Later, winning Movie of the Year.

Other winners include: Comic Actor of the Year – Clemento Suarez; Photographer of the Year – Bob Pixel; Best Author – Peace Adzo Medie; Sportswoman – Mercy Tagoe; Sportsman of the Year – Jonathan Mensah and Online Media – Kwadwo Sheldon.

Actor Akwasi Boadi popularly known as Akrobeto won the overall Entertainment Personality of the Year award.

The Entertainment Achievement Awards is powered by Citi FM, Citi TV, and sponsored by Good Day Energy Drink.